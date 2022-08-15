Obituary: Stehly, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Stehly, 89, of Lowell, Ohio, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 24, 1933, in Lowell, Ohio, to William Nicholas and Eleanor Mary (Dyar) Lang.

Pat was a graduate of Lowell High School in 1951. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church and the Catholic Women’s Club. Pat loved being a homemaker, but she also enjoyed working as a clerk at B.T. Thorpe Store in Lowell and as a secretary for Ohio State Life Insurance Company in Columbus. She enjoyed spending time with family & friends; many people spoke of her kind ways and her smile. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing cards, bingo, cooking, and baking. Pat assisted for many years with euchre card parties at Our Lady of Mercy Church.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth William Stehly, whom she married on November 10, 1956; seven children, Stephen Stehly (Sharon), Michael Stehly (Denise), Timothy Stehly (Tracy), Christine Tucker (Robert, Jr.), Kevin Stehly (April), Daniel Stehly (Jeannette) and Gary Stehly; 19 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Huck (Regis), Paul Lang (Muriel), Maxine Warnock and Martha Stevens; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Howard, Norbert, and Eugene Lang.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Her family would like to invite everyone to a meal following services on Thursday in the church social hall. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with the Rosary praying at 8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice in Pat’s memory. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Stehly family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.