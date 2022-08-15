Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken

Jeremy Ken West, (42) of New Matamoras, OH died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was the son of James J. West Sr. and Cheryl Holpp West. He was a chemical operator at Solvay in St Marys, WV, and a 1998 graduate of Frontier High School.

On June 30, 2012, he married Ashley N. McCreery West, and she survives with one son Loftyn Ronan West.

Also, surviving are his parents and one brother, James J. West Jr. (Janelle) of Williamstown, WV; his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Nancy Holpp of Newport; two nephews, Avery Goff and Riley West; one niece, Jocey West, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law Frank and Bridget McCreery.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ken and Eldine West.

A visitation will be held at Hadley Funeral Home, 1021 Pike Street, Marietta, OH 45750, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, from 4 to 8 P.M., with graveside services to be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Muskingum Valley Cemetery in New Matamoras, Ohio with Lloyd Westbrook officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

