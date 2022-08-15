Obituary: Wilkinson, Norman Rush

NORMAN RUSH WILKINSON, 84, of Marietta, Ohio, went home to glory on August 12, 2022, in the company of his wife and daughter, at the Central Ohio Hospice Center in the Ohio State University Hospital, after a long and extensive illness. NORMAN was born on March 1, 1938, in Whipple, Ohio, to William Warden Wilkinson and Helen Irene (Warren) Wilkinson Sipe. He was the grandson of William and Anna (Gutheil) Warren and Harry and Della (Green) Wilkinson.

NORMAN’s family lived in Stowe, Kent, and Akron before settling at the family farm between Whipple and Lower Salem. He attended Lower Salem High School, where he enjoyed playing bass drum in the Lower Salem High School band and the All-County Band, played basketball, and participated in Rocket Club. He graduated in 1958.

In high school, NORMAN met the love of his life, DOROTHY MAE ULLMANN. They were married on August 15, 1958, at the First Christian Church building by George Koch, with Donald and Mildred (Ullmann) McCain at their sides and in the company of family and friends.

The most important priority in NORMAN’s life was his relationship with God. He was baptized into Christ by Jess W. Nutter at the Harmar Hill Church of Christ in 1968 and walked in the light faithfully all the rest of his life. He “walked his talk.”

NORMAN’s family was second only to God in his life. His marriage with Dorothy lasted 63 years, 363 days. They have two daughters: Kimberlee Van Tassel (Zachary) and Lucinda Smith (Jerard); 4 grandchildren: William Van Tassel (Lydia Haley), Benjamin Van Tassel, Alexis Smith, and Logan Smith; and one great-granddaughter: Carmen Van Tassel. They also have numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

NORMAN was a tremendous worker and super enjoyed working outside. At the age of 14, he was already working at Warren’s Meat Processing, his mother’s family’s business, and he also worked in his later teens at the farm of Howard and Twila Doak. He was then employed at Pure Oil Co., followed by employment with Airolite Co. for 42 years before retirement. His favorite outdoor tasks were working with his ponies, mowing, burning brush piles, digging out tree stumps by hand, and groundskeeping for the Sixth & Washington Sts. Church of Christ in Marietta, Ohio.

NORMAN was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Warren Noel Wilkinson, and Jane Helen Eldridge.

NORMAN WILKINSON was a ‘real man’, and, like all godly men, is leading his family into eternity.

Calling hours will be held at McClure-Schafer-Lankford on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, followed by the Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Universalist Cemetery (Salem Township Cemetery), Lower Salem, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or World Video Bible School (WVBS). Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.