Obituary: Wriston, Thomas Dewane

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thomas Dewane Wriston, 74, of Marietta, passed away at 10:00 pm, Saturday, August 13, 2022.

He was born February 2, 1948, in Beckley, WV, to Luther and Edith Seevers Wriston.  He worked in construction. Tom married Mary Reynolds, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by children:  Allan Townsend of Marietta, Mark Townsend of Reno, Lelia Weyant of Broadway, NC, Joetta Writson of Beckley, WV, Melanie Wriston of Beckley, Deidra Wriston of Marietta, and Travis Wriston of Marietta; sister Linda Nibert of Robinson, WV; grandchildren:  Hanna, Mackayla, Nathaniel, Dylan, Shyana, Adabelle, Hope, Rebekah, and Elijah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Leonard and Buford Wriston, sister Julia McMillion, and sister-in-law Deloris Seevers.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday (Aug. 18) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

The family will greet friends before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

