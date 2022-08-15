Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town for the 37th time

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg homecoming will return to town this weekend for the 37th time.

The homecoming first came to town in 1984 and it has changed since then.

VP of the homecoming, Chuck Lipps, says they have worked to add variety to the homecoming so everyone can come to enjoy.

“That’s what this festival is all about is trying to give everyone something that they like and that’s why I say just come on down. There is going to be a lot of things to do for the kids, the adults and the teens. We just try to keep it running all day long,” Lipps said.

Live music at the homecoming will span from bluegrass to country to gospel music.

Lipps also adds that there will be entertainment and food for all people in West Virginia. Also, the event is free to attend for all who plan to attend.

For a schedule of events for the homecoming weekend you can visit their website.

