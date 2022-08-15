Relay for Life held an event in Belpre

Relay for Life - Belpre
Relay for Life - Belpre(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

People turned out for the Washington County Relay for Life Saturday to raise money for cancer research.

The event was Dr. Seuss themed with the title One Wish, Two Wish, I Wish, You Wish for a Cure. Music filled the air, people got pictures with the Grinch, and teams fundraised for the cause. Relay organizer Tim Bonnette shared how it brings the community together.

“We see those people here that are treated here, so they are all local. We see the same ones come back every year, it’s like a very large family. It’s very supportive and shows a lot of support for the community.”

Two members from team Jensen Strong are Allie Ford who was Jensen’s mother and Kristi Freed who was Jensen’s grandmother. Jensen was diagnosed at 2 months old with cancer and passed away soon after his first birthday.

“It’s spreading Jensen’s name and his story around and bring more awareness. I don’t think a lot of people realize that kids are born with cancer. Jensen was born with acute myeloid leukemia, and I don’t think people realize that it effects children.”

These events are special for people like cancer survivor Denise Stehly.

“I am just grateful for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life is just a way for all of us to get together to honor and remember all of those that we have lost; and be here to support those that are still fighting the fight.”

The night ended with a luminary walk to remember those who lost their battle with cancer.

