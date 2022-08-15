School zone safety begins as the school year approaches

School zone safety
School zone safety(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the school year approaches school zones will become active again.

Vienna Police Chief, Mike Pifer, gives suggestions on how to properly navigate through a school zone.

He suggests leaving early for your morning commute so you aren’t pressured to rush to your destination, prepping your vehicle for the outside elements, and simply being aware.

“It’s one of those things where you say be aware of your surroundings so typically when you go through a school zone or school crossing. There are not only signs but often lights, vests on personnel that are hoping those get across the street. So, we try to have those thing clearly marked,” Pifer said.

For Pifer he says that the safety of all students is the main purpose of each school zone and they plan to uphold that expectation.

