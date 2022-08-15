Williamstown Yellowjackets prepare for Title Defense Season

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team are fresh off a Class A State Championship this past year.

They are now looking to revamp their team after losing a few of their starting senior players and begin their title defense.

Williamstown took a trip to Charleston and came back with some hardware, and this year they look to head back down south for the same success.

The returning varsity players have liked what they have seen from their newer teammates leading into this season.

“I think we’re all willing to put in the work. I think that we’re all really excited because we know what it feels like to be on the state floor and we want to go back but we do have to work hard at our new positions and I think stepping up into new senior leadership is a lot different than I was used to,” said senior Kamryn Haynes.

The team knows that after a championship win, they will have a big target on their backs as every team is looking to dethrone them.

“I think the same. We’re going t o have people that are coming after us so like just keep it mellow. Just keep a clean slate, walk into the season like nothing ever happened last year,” said Williamstown player, Georgie Inman.

The players know that to be successful, they can not live in the past. Just because they won the title last year, does not mean they are guaranteed to this year.

“We definitely want to carry the success of last season into this season. But, I don’t think we want to assume we are going to win. Because everybody is going to play us a lot harder than last year just because we won. So if we can take that and use that to fuel us so that we can win again, that would be great,” said varsity player, Payton Woodard.

The Yellowjackets know what it takes to win a state title, and this season they plan on working hard and getting back to Charleston to fight for another one.

“It’s definitely something that I want to strive to feel again because now that we know what it feels like, we want to put in the work and we know that a lot more is expected out of us this year so we’re ready to put in the work again,” said Haynes.

The Yellowjackets begin their volleyball season on Sept. 1 when they travel to Parkersburg Catholic.

