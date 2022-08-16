Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles.

“I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.

The hospital held a flag raising ceremony that included the PHS band and ROTC.

Local veterans were also in attendance helped raise the United State flag, the state flag and the WVU medicine flag.

“When you look at these flags they’re symbols, they’re symbols for the United States and for West Virginia. They represent what’s possible and no one is perfect but when you walk in and see these flags it’s a reminder why we’re here and what our challenges are,” Altmiller said.

