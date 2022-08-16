Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus

Camden Clark flag raising ceremony
Camden Clark flag raising ceremony(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles.

“I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.

The hospital held a flag raising ceremony that included the PHS band and ROTC.

Local veterans were also in attendance helped raise the United State flag, the state flag and the WVU medicine flag.

“When you look at these flags they’re symbols, they’re symbols for the United States and for West Virginia. They represent what’s possible and no one is perfect but when you walk in and see these flags it’s a reminder why we’re here and what our challenges are,” Altmiller said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Ken West Obit
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Judith A. Beckett Obit
Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.
William Bill Moodispaugh Obit
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

Latest News

Day of actions aims at helping get poll workers as numbers continue to decrease
National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims at increasing the number of workers on election days
Williamstown deploy to Kentucky to aid flood victims
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
Some kids in the foster care system will receive free customized backpacks for back to school
Customized backpacks help make going back to school easier for some students
Ritchie County Schools back-to-school preview
WTAP News @ 10 - Ritchie County Schools preview