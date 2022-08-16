Customized backpacks help make going back to school easier for some students

Child Advocacy nonprofit partners with Northwestern Mutual to helps 11-17 year-olds
Some kids in the foster care system will receive free customized backpacks for back to school
Some kids in the foster care system will receive free customized backpacks for back to school(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Northwestern Mutual is partnering with a local child’s advocacy group to help make going back to school a little more special.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates is a non-profit group that supports court-appointed volunteers for children who experienced abuse or neglect.

According to Margaret Hoschar who is the program director for CASA… Northwestern reached out to her about 4 years ago to create a backpack drive for the older children in the system.

The drive targets kids between 11 and 17 years old.

Margaret says this age group is often forgotten or overlooked.

This year… 15 kids were chosen to create their unique-to-them backpacks.

“I go through the start of the new year, jan 1 and go through my database and look at the children’s age. And pick between the 11 and 17 children we have in that age. Everyone between that age should get one if they’re local and out of home.”

Hoschar said that CASA is representing over 450 children and first the jan of 22 240 new cases. She said because of this, kids are only eligible to get the backpacks once to help make sure everyone can get one each year.

To customize everything, the kids pick the color of the backpack, water bottle, if they want their name embroidered on the front.

They also give their sizes for the shoes and sweatshirts.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Ken West Obit
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Judith A. Beckett Obit
Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.
William Bill Moodispaugh Obit
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

Latest News

Day of actions aims at helping get poll workers as numbers continue to decrease
National Poll Worker Recruitment Day aims at increasing the number of workers on election days
Williamstown deploy to Kentucky to aid flood victims
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
Ritchie County Schools back-to-school preview
WTAP News @ 10 - Ritchie County Schools preview
Local law enforcement discuss school safety zones ahead of new school year
WTAP News @ 10 - school zone safety