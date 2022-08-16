Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season.

The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking to continue a winning culture at Ritchie County High School.

But, the Rebels lost a lot of their players and only have eight out of their 22 starters returning from last years championship squad.

Returning players say that the team has done a good job of forgetting last season and focusing on the road ahead.

The Rebels begin their regular season on Aug. 26 when they travel to Tyler Consolidated.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iron ore cargo ship docked at the Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette, Mich. on March, 31...
Lake Superior Splendor -- Duluth
Jeremy Ken West Obit
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

Latest News

Fort Frye training camp
Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets
Scores and highlights from Week 12 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
2021 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy C Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy C Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy B Block
WTAP News @ 11 - Football Frenzy B Block