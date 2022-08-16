Football Frenzy First Look: Ritchie County Rebels

ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Ritchie County Rebels discussed how their summer work has been following their first ever football state championship, as well as their hopes for this upcoming season.

The Rebels are fresh off their Class A State Title and are looking to continue a winning culture at Ritchie County High School.

But, the Rebels lost a lot of their players and only have eight out of their 22 starters returning from last years championship squad.

Returning players say that the team has done a good job of forgetting last season and focusing on the road ahead.

The Rebels begin their regular season on Aug. 26 when they travel to Tyler Consolidated.

