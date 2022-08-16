Obituary: Handschumaker, Elsie Elizabeth

Elsie Elizabeth Handschumaker, 95, of Marietta, went to be with the Lord at 1:50 pm, Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. She was born June 19, 1927, in Newport Township to the late Benjamin and Luella Shook Carver.

Elsie was a homemaker and loved to cook, quilt, bake and read. She was known for her homemade noodles and caramel pie. She loved southern gospel music and attending gospel concerts. She retired from Washington County Library after 20 years of service.

On December 15, 1950, she married Charles A. Handschumaker, who preceded her in death on November 26, 1979.

She is survived by her daughter and three sons: Carolyn J. Lauderman (Gale), Charles J. Handschumaker (Janice), Robert R. Handschumaker (Pam), and Thomas W. Handschumaker (Cheryl). She was G-maw to Tracy Handschumaker, Staci Bland (Jody), Scott Handschumaker, Hillary Ball (Chelsea), and Willow Handschumaker, great G-maw to Alexis (Kaleb), Austin, Gage, and Jaelyn; sister-in-law Virginia Schafer, brother-in-law Calvin Wagner, former daughter-in-law Sundena Handschumaker. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Her parents, husband, three sisters: Kathleen Lewis, Ruth Harmon, and Harriett Worstell; 2 brothers, Wilbur and Wayne Carver, preceded her in death.

Elsie was a lifetime member of Hills United Methodist Church, where she was very active in serving the Lord. She was a member of United Methodist Women and was a wonderful Christian woman who instilled her values in the family.

A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Cawley and Staff.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Aug. 19) at 11:00 am at Hills United Methodist Church, with burial following in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. The family will greet friends on Thursday at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 and at the church one hour before the service. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hills United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 46, Reno, OH 45773, or the Washington County Library or Amedisys Hospice.

