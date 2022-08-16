Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)

William (Bill) Ohlinger Obit
William (Bill) Ohlinger Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

William (Bill) Ohlinger, aka “Kickstand,” 58, of Normantown, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, on August 11, 2022.

He was born on December 9, 1963, in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Janice Yeakley and Fredrick Ohlinger.

He leaves behind one sister Crissa Ohlinger and her husband, Rick Cox, in Pennsylvania and two brothers, Fredrick Ohlinger, in Pennsylvania and David Ohlinger in Texas. Also, surviving are ten nieces and nephews and many friends. He loved to ride his motorcycles, and he will be missed by many but never be forgotten. RIDE IN PEACE.

There will be no public services at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed to his family at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Ken West Obit
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken
Police said a wallaby was spotted in Stark County, Ohio. (Source: Kegan and Summer Powell via...
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
Judith A. Beckett Obit
Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.
Patricia Ann Stehly Obit
Obituary: Stehly, Patricia Ann
William Bill Moodispaugh Obit
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill

Latest News

William Bill Moodispaugh Obit
Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill
Thomas Dewane Wriston Obit
Obituary: Wriston, Thomas Dewane
Patricia Ann Stehly Obit
Obituary: Stehly, Patricia Ann
Jeremy Ken West Obit
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken