Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)

William (Bill) Ohlinger, aka “Kickstand,” 58, of Normantown, WV, passed away at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, on August 11, 2022.

He was born on December 9, 1963, in Berks County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Janice Yeakley and Fredrick Ohlinger.

He leaves behind one sister Crissa Ohlinger and her husband, Rick Cox, in Pennsylvania and two brothers, Fredrick Ohlinger, in Pennsylvania and David Ohlinger in Texas. Also, surviving are ten nieces and nephews and many friends. He loved to ride his motorcycles, and he will be missed by many but never be forgotten. RIDE IN PEACE.

There will be no public services at this time.

