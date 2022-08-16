Obituary: Roberts, Allen “Todd”

Allen “Todd” Roberts, 56, passed away on August 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born April 21, 1966, a son of the late Eugene McKown and the late Bernice Roberts McKown Tingler.

Todd was a long-time pipeliner and loved being outdoors in the woods, hunting, trapping, mushroom picking, ginseng digging, and fishing. He was also a huge John Wayne fan and loved watching his movies.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother James Lee McKown, grandparents Horace and Leslie Roberts, Junior and Marie McKown, and Paul and Geraldine Tingler.

Surviving Todd is his three children James Roberts of Sand Fork, WV. Heaven Sirbaugh of Sand Fork, WV, and Chelsie Buckner of Sand Fork, WV; three grandsons Justin, Jayden, and Alexander; two granddaughters Peyton and Charlie; one brother Shirley (Virginia) Roberts of Washington, DC area; one sister Brenda (Bruce) Jones of Big Springs, WV, and step-father Joseph Tingler and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Todd was cremated by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV.

A memorial service will honor his life at 11:00 a.m., on August 21, 2022, at Bear Fork Trading Post, Rt. 33/119 3560 Sand Ridge Road, Arnoldsburg, WV, 25234.

