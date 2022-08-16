Obituary: Springer, Judith “Judy” Marie

Judith “Judy” Marie Springer, 80, of New Matamoras, OH, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at her son’s residence in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born on April 4, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Helen Marie Finnie Taylor. Judy graduated from Matamoras High School in 1960. She was the assistant treasurer at Frontier High School for over 20 years.

She married George R. Springer on May 30, 1961, and he preceded her in death on September 24, 2019.

She is survived by two sons, Adam Springer (Dianna) of Parkersburg, WV, and Troy Springer (Cathy) of New Matamoras, OH; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Linda Taylor of Kansas City, MO.

In addition to her mother and husband, Judy was preceded in death by a daughter, Christena “Sis” Springer, and a brother, Richard Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home New Matamoras Chapel, 700 Main St., with Lloyd Westbrook officiating.

Burial to follow in Matamoras Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 – 8 PM on Thursday, August 18th, at the funeral home.

