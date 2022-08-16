Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims.

Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.

Santana says over a dozen residents were rescued by the Williamstown branch.

Sgt. Santana says the call was unexpected to him and came together very quickly but he chose a job like this to help the people.

“I’ve been a paramedic or EMS for the last 15 years. Spent the vast majority of my adult life just being a public servant and being able to help people and that’s really why I got into this. Especially why I got into this unit and this position as a flight medic,” Sgt. Santana said.

He also mentioned the surprise that so many volunteers were out in the flooding to help their neighbors.

