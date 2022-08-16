Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood county Schools opened their doors Tuesday night to students and their families with a Back to School open house.

The Schools’ Open house are a way for faculty, students and their families to kick off the new year.

Students get their new schedules, meet their teachers, and explore the school.

Betsy Patterson is the principal at Parkersburg South High School.

She said this is a great opportunity to get students feeling both physically and mentally prepared for the first day.

“We want the transition into the first day to go very smooth. So if they can get acclimated tonight to the building as far as where their classes are and those things, it makes it for a great first day.”

Elementary schools held their open house from 4:00-6:00P.M.

Secondary schools held theirs from 4:45 to 6:45P.M.

All schools in the Wood County School system will have their first day Thursday August 18th.

