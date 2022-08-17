Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming

Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of.

The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM.

A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee member told WTAP that the shift is due to previous miscommunication.

All other events will remain as scheduled.

Some other events to look forward to are an arm wrestling championship, kids fest, live music, and more.

For Homecoming Committee Member Lori Ullmann, her favorite is the parade.

“One of the things they get to see are all of the different kinds things that are in our community - the boy scouts, the girl scouts, the t-ball, the softball, the baseball clubs, the football clubs, the cheerleading clubs. There are things that, as you watch it go by, you’re like ‘I didn’t know that was there,’” she said.

Homecoming will start this Friday and go through Saturday.

Easy Rider will be offering free bus rides for the festival. That runs from 5 PM to 11 PM on Friday and 1 PM to midnight on Saturday. Pick-up locations are at south side’s old K-Mart parking lot and the Park Shopping Center parking lot. The bus drops people off at the corner of Second and Juliana.

For more information about the annual festival, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
William (Bill) Ohlinger Obit
Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

Latest News

Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of nerves and excitement.
Pleasants County students return for the first day of school
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
Tactical training is geared at ending threats to students and school safety
Parkersburg police get training to help with school safety