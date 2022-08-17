Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of.

The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM.

A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee member told WTAP that the shift is due to previous miscommunication.

All other events will remain as scheduled.

Some other events to look forward to are an arm wrestling championship, kids fest, live music, and more.

For Homecoming Committee Member Lori Ullmann, her favorite is the parade.

“One of the things they get to see are all of the different kinds things that are in our community - the boy scouts, the girl scouts, the t-ball, the softball, the baseball clubs, the football clubs, the cheerleading clubs. There are things that, as you watch it go by, you’re like ‘I didn’t know that was there,’” she said.

Homecoming will start this Friday and go through Saturday.

Easy Rider will be offering free bus rides for the festival. That runs from 5 PM to 11 PM on Friday and 1 PM to midnight on Saturday. Pick-up locations are at south side’s old K-Mart parking lot and the Park Shopping Center parking lot. The bus drops people off at the corner of Second and Juliana.

