Glenville State student selected for Disney College Program

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Madelin Toy will spend six months at Walt Disney World in Florida as part of the Disney College Program.

Disney College Program participants gain on-the-job experience working in Disney parks and resorts, participate in college coursework and meet and live with people from all over the country.

The program allows participants to network, take part in personal and career development classes and build skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, guest services and effective communication.

“This opportunity means everything and then some to me. It is truly a wonderful place where dreams do come true,” said Toy.

Toy said the application process was simple but waiting to find out if she received the internship was the hardest part.

“I was standing in line waiting to check out at Walmart when I found out. To say I was speechless would be an understatement,” Toy said.

Toy’s advice to students wanting to pursue an internship is to simply apply. She said, “It is one of the greatest spur-of-the-moment decisions I have ever made!”

At Glenville State, Toy is studying history and political science and criminal justice with concentrations in administration of justice and field forensics,. She has also been a member of the GSU Acrobatics and Tumbling Team for four years. Toy resides in Ona, West Virginia.

Her internship has already begun and will conclude in January 2023.

