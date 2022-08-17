Glenville State student selected for Disney College Program

Flanked by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Glenville State University student Madelin Toy and her dog...
Flanked by Minnie and Mickey Mouse, Glenville State University student Madelin Toy and her dog Hank hold up a Glenville State flag. Toy will be in Florida participating in the Disney College Program through the beginning of 2023.(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Madelin Toy will spend six months at Walt Disney World in Florida as part of the Disney College Program.

Disney College Program participants gain on-the-job experience working in Disney parks and resorts, participate in college coursework and meet and live with people from all over the country.

The program allows participants to network, take part in personal and career development classes and build skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, guest services and effective communication.

“This opportunity means everything and then some to me. It is truly a wonderful place where dreams do come true,” said Toy.

Toy said the application process was simple but waiting to find out if she received the internship was the hardest part.

“I was standing in line waiting to check out at Walmart when I found out. To say I was speechless would be an understatement,” Toy said.

Toy’s advice to students wanting to pursue an internship is to simply apply. She said, “It is one of the greatest spur-of-the-moment decisions I have ever made!”

At Glenville State, Toy is studying history and political science and criminal justice with concentrations in administration of justice and field forensics,. She has also been a member of the GSU Acrobatics and Tumbling Team for four years. Toy resides in Ona, West Virginia.

Her internship has already begun and will conclude in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
William (Bill) Ohlinger Obit
Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

Latest News

(Source: Pexels)
Initiative launched in W.Va. to reduce worker injuries, illnesses
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
WVU to receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
Dr. Rahul Gupta,the former West Virginia State Health Officer, is talking this week about...
White House Drug Czar talking national strategy in W.Va.