Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Esports program at Marietta College is getting the chance to provide $2 thousand scholarships to members on the team.

The program’s head coach, Derek Games says that this opportunity for students will be something that not only adds more members, but can continue to improve this young department.

“You know, had this opportunity been given to me when I was a college kid, I would have been all over it,” says Games. “But to realize that we finally laid down that complete concrete foundation has just been extremely exhilarating for us; it boosts our enthusiasm. And to make it through, not only COVID, but the past couple years as total. And to get bigger and stronger and to continually grow, it’s just an honor for us.”

Games says that this isn’t the only area where the program is seeing improvement either.

The program has another member on its coaching staff, state-of-the-art equipment as a part of its partnership with HyperX and expansive game titles it competes in.

“It would be a complete 360 to kind of compare us from 2018 to now,” says Games. “But the amount of growth has just been extremely encouraging.”

Games says that this sport is only going to keep getting bigger as more schools are forming Esports teams and creating new conferences to compete in.

“Hundreds of schools being added to conferences, at least the national conference, every year,” says Games. “And in terms of our more grassroots conference at the G.L.E.C. [Great Lake Esports Conference] We’re continually growing, gaining support and learning along the way. And it’s just been a great experience so far.”

If you are a Marietta College student and interested in trying out for the program, you can click on this link to sign up on one of the group’s social media accounts.

