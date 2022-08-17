Obituary: Bonnette, Elsie Elizabeth

Elsie Elizabeth Bonnette, 82, of Marietta, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Belpre Landings. She was born September 15, 1939, in Marietta, OH, to the late Herbert and Jane M. Bedilion Schwartz.

Elsie graduated from Marietta High School in 1957 and remained active with her class. She graduated from WVU in 1989 with a BSN. She retired as a nurse from Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Gilman Avenue United Methodist Church and a member of the Red Hatters.

Elsie is survived by her son Edward Bonnette (Kim) of Spencerville, OH; two daughters Anne Renee’ Connell of Reno, OH., and Kim E. Crumbley (Frank) of Vincent, OH; grandchildren, Megan Miller (Adam) of Beverly, OH, Braden Crumbley (Mandy) of Vincent OH, Ariel Bonnette (Adam Miller) and Alexandra Bonnette (Shaun Crawford) both of Spencerville, OH, great-grandchildren, Karter Ellis and Sarah Miller, the father of her children, Jack Bonnette, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles Schwartz, a son-in-law, Jamie Connell, and a sister-in-law, Donna Schwartz.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750, with Pastor Doug Thompson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

