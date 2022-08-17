Obituary: Byrne, Teresa Lynn

Teresa Lynn Byrne Obit
Teresa Lynn Byrne Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Teresa Lynn Byrne, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on August 14, 1966, a daughter of Ruby Pearl (Jewell) Newlon and the late Denzil Ray Newlon.

Teresa graduated from Newton Falls High School with the class of 1984. She worked as a secretary for Newton Falls Freewill Baptist and later in life became a member of the Pennsboro Church of God. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly when she could, bowling, crafting, and going to the beach and lighthouses. She also loved singing and was a member of the gospel group New Jerusalem, which toured in Ohio and some of West Virginia.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Ryan Newlon of Pennsboro, WV; companion Paul “Dave” Tighe of Grafton, WV; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Denzil Newlon, and son, Michael “Eric” Byrne.

Services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor Glenn Rader officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Harmony Masonic Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. A visitation will take place from 10 am-1 pm, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
William (Bill) Ohlinger Obit
Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Hanshaw, Mary Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: McLaughlin, Nora Jane
Elsie Elizabeth Bonnette Obit
Obituary: Bonnette, Elsie Elizabeth
Wilda Louise Beckett Sheppard Obit
Obituary: Sheppard, Wilda Louise Beckett