Obituary: Byrne, Teresa Lynn

Teresa Lynn Byrne, 56, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on August 14, 1966, a daughter of Ruby Pearl (Jewell) Newlon and the late Denzil Ray Newlon.

Teresa graduated from Newton Falls High School with the class of 1984. She worked as a secretary for Newton Falls Freewill Baptist and later in life became a member of the Pennsboro Church of God. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly when she could, bowling, crafting, and going to the beach and lighthouses. She also loved singing and was a member of the gospel group New Jerusalem, which toured in Ohio and some of West Virginia.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Ryan Newlon of Pennsboro, WV; companion Paul “Dave” Tighe of Grafton, WV; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Denzil Newlon, and son, Michael “Eric” Byrne.

Services will be held at 1 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Pastor Glenn Rader officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Harmony Masonic Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. A visitation will take place from 10 am-1 pm, prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

