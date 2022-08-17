Obituary: Fulks, Evelyn June Stump

Evelyn June Stump Fulks, 78, of Sycamore, Calhoun County, WV, went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial Division, Charleston, WV, after a short illness.

She was born in Calhoun County on October 29, 1943, the daughter of the late Rev Warder E Stump Jr and Grace Evelyn (Haught) Stump. Evelyn enjoyed many years serving meals to many school children in Calhoun County Schools. After her retirement, she enjoyed her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Herald Glen Fulks, Jr. (Trevia), Vickie Baker (Larry), Joanna McKown (Jeff), and Malisa Fulks, seven grandchildren, Samantha, Michael (Shannon), Alisha, and Rylee Fulks; William Baker; Jacob and Justin (Kayla) McKown; two great-grandchildren Mia and Kyler Starcher; brother, Charles “Chick” Stump (Patti) as well as her beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Herald Glen Fulks, Sr; sister, Emily Ann Stump Gainer; brother, Richard Neal Stump; brother-in-law, Willis “Tom” Gainer.

The visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022, from 6 to 8 pm and from 10 am to 11 am on August 20, 2022. The funeral Service for Evelyn Fulks will be at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on August 20, 2022, at 11:00 am, immediately followed by a graveside service and interment at Minnora Cemetery, Minnora, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

