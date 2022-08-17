Obituary: McLaughlin, Nora Jane

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Nora Jane McLaughlin, 91, of Walker, passed away on August 15th, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born December 5, 1930, a daughter to the late John F. and Ada D. Spears (Jenkins). Nora was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ and was an avid quilter and cross-stitcher.

Surviving Norm is her husband of 74 years, Dale E. McLaughlin; children Barbara McLaughlin, Sharon McCoy, and Tim McLaughlin (Judy); grandchildren Brooke, Amy, Janelle, Bethany, Becca, and Timmy; great-grandchildren Cassidy, Corbin, Chelsie, Reese, Parker, Jonathan, Presley, Addisen, Roman, Laekyn, Thor, Daiten, Easton, Luke, Kennedy, and Jensen; and brothers Bill and David Spears.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, John Spears, Jr., and Robert Spears.

Services for Nora will be held Saturday, August 20th, at 2 pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held the same day from 12-2 pm.

Burial will follow the service at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Walker, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nora’s honor to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

