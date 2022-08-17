Obituary: Pierpoint, Dorothy Ruth Barnhart

Dorothy Ruth Barnhart Pierpoint went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2022.

She was born in Warner, OH, on December 2, 1923, to Homer and Clara Lauer Barnhart.

Dorothy graduated from Salem Liberty and was the last surviving member of her class.

On August 29, 1942, she married Roy Pierpoint, who preceded her in death. Surviving are a daughter, Jayne (Carl) Delancey, son David (Tonya) Pierpoint, daughters-in-law, Mary Kay, Patty and “a very special adopted daughter” Mary Simpson; 12 grandchildren and lots of great grands.

She was preceded in death by a stepson, Thomas, sons: Rodger and Gale, one great-granddaughter, Ellie Grace, and her siblings, Kathryn Heldman and Charles Barnhart.

Graveside services will be Saturday, August 20, at 2:30 pm, at Salem Township Cemetery. A celebration of life and singspiration will be held at Twin Rivers Baptist Church at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

