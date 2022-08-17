Obituary: Sheppard, Wilda Louise Beckett

Wilda Louise Beckett Sheppard, 95 years old, of Newark, WV, passed away on August 16, 2022, at Camden Clark Memorial hospital. She was born in Braxton County, WV, the daughter of the late Orpha G. Beckett and Stella Perkins Beckett, on February 17, 1927.

Wilda had worked at The Viscoe Plant and Corning Glass Works. She was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. Along with her two sisters, Avis and Maxine, Wilda sang at the age of 15 on WPAR radio station in Parkersburg under the stage name “Cindy, Lou, and Maxine. “She enjoyed watching tv, playing cards, and her son’s bluegrass band, The Sheppard Brothers.

Wilda is survived by her three sons, Delbert (Butch) Sheppard (Bonnie) of Cottageville, WV, Terry Sheppard (Shirley) of Newark, WV, and Michael Sheppard (Barb) of Belleville, WV; 4 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren and extended family Jan and Nick Kratsas.

Wilda was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Delbert (Jack) Sheppard, with three brothers and four sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Adam Paff officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 5 PM-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Two Run Cemetery, Wirt County.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Sheppard family.

