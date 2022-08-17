Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations.

The bridge will be closed going in both directions.

The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the traveling public. Further updates will be provided when available.”

The Belpre Police Department confirmed the news on its Facebook page as well.

Due to safety issues (i.e. people disobeying traffic light, trying to enter toll bridge even though lanes are closed)... Posted by Belpre Police Department on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The update comes after the announcement that traffic going over the bridge was converted to a one-way lane from Parkersburg to Belpre.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WTAP for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.