Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.(Alexa Griffey)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations.

The bridge will be closed going in both directions.

The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the traveling public. Further updates will be provided when available.”

The Belpre Police Department confirmed the news on its Facebook page as well.

Due to safety issues (i.e. people disobeying traffic light, trying to enter toll bridge even though lanes are closed)...

Posted by Belpre Police Department on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

The update comes after the announcement that traffic going over the bridge was converted to a one-way lane from Parkersburg to Belpre.

This is a developing story. Keep checking WTAP for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
William (Bill) Ohlinger Obit
Obituary: Ohlinger, William (Bill)
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town Aug. 19-20, 2022
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Moore, Michael Ernest
Jeremy Ken West Obit
Obituary: West, Jeremy Ken

Latest News

One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program
Marietta College adding scholarships for its Esports program
Pleasants Co. Schools returning with nearly full staff and teachers
Pleasants Co. Schools returning with nearly full staff and teachers
Open houses help students be prepared for first day
Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families