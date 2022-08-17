Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Bridge Partners, the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge is closed indefinitely due to continued traffic law violations.
The bridge will be closed going in both directions.
The release stated, “Our priority is the safety of our construction crew and the traveling public. Further updates will be provided when available.”
The Belpre Police Department confirmed the news on its Facebook page as well.
The update comes after the announcement that traffic going over the bridge was converted to a one-way lane from Parkersburg to Belpre.
