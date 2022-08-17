Pleasants Co. Schools returning with nearly full staff and teachers

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Schools opens its doors this Wednesday for students, August 17.

The district’s superintendent, Michael Wells says the school community is excited for the start of this new year and with a nearly retained staff of teachers.

As wells says that there is only one vacancy throughout the entire county.

“We do take great pride in retaining our teachers and our employees, our aids, our secretaries. All our personnel,” says Wells.

Wells says that the school district is continuing to look at ways to improve the scores for students in math, reading and science.

The district is also one of 31 counties in the mountain state a part of the new alternative certification pilot program, as wells says that he wants to continue to keep teachers and future teachers in Pleasants County.

The school district also partnered with local law enforcement for active shooter and school safety training to better prepare faculty and staff.

