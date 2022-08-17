Pleasants County students return for the first day of school

The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of nerves and excitement.(Alexa Griffey)
By Laura Bowen and Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday.

The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters.

Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home.

“The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students were so excited to be here, the weather was perfect, lots of smiling faces, lots of new tennis shoes,” she said.

It’s a day teachers have been prepping to make perfect, which includes getting a handle on a new science curriculum.

“Our teachers have been in and out of the classroom pretty much all summer getting things set up and just so so that students can walk in and have a wonderful experience,” Taylor said.

The first day of school isn’t just about setting expectations. Taylor calls it a family reunion.

“Elementary school is such a special place to be. These students truly become part of the teachers’ family,” she said.

While Covid has drastically shaped the last couple years of education, Taylor is happy to be back to pre-Covid standard protocol.

“The increase in student attendance and also the increase in teacher attendance - because of the days they’ll be in the building instead of at home quarantining - is going to be huge,” she said.

To clarify, this does not mean that students and staff will no longer quarantine.

Fingers crossed for the new year.

