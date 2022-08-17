Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured.

According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19.

These closures will allow construction equipment to use the travel lane for concrete deck pours.

This is the first in a series of cast-in-place concrete pours which will replace the bridge’s existing steel grid deck.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

