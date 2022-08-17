United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day.

The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area.

“If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a big gap in this community,” says Discovery World on Market executive director, Wendy Shriver. “But we’re fortunate that we have a very strong non-profit community, and we all work collaboratively.

Officials with these organizations say that they appreciate not only the work that other non-profits do in the area, but the work that some of these organizations can provide to each other.

“I don’t think people realize how many non-profits are in the Mid-Ohio Valley. I also don’t think they realize how much they do with so little. They’re not usually heavily funded organizations, but they really do. We all try to work together to fill any void that there may be. Because we want this to be a great place for ourselves to live, our children, people’s grandchildren. And I’m really proud of the way all the non-profits have come together in recent years and try to support one another,” says Wood County Economic Development director, Lindsey Piersol.

Drinks are catered by The Bodega and fudge for the event is provided by Crown Florals.

