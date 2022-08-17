WVU holds first Fall Fest since 2019

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 16, 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time in two-years, West Virginia University was able to host its annual Fall Fest.

Fall Fest was a free concert to welcome students back to campus. This year’s artists included Polo G, Dustin Lynch, Dirty Heads, and Tay Money.

The current Mountaineer, Mary Roush, a sophomore Public Relations major, was glad to attend her first Fall Fest.

“I’m super duper excited. Last year, my freshman year, we didn’t have Fall Fest. So, this is the first one I’m able to experience, along with the majority of the students here at WVU,” she said.

Roush said she was looking forward to one performer more than the others.

“Definitely Dustin Lynch. I’m a big country music person,” she added.

Roush said this was the first year since the pandemic that in-person events were going somewhat back to normal.

“So things are finally kind of back to normal. We’re getting all these events that you know WVU students are used to having. I get to be the Mountaineer for all of them. So, it is a true dream come true,” she explained.

Students got in for free and were able to each invite a guest to the concert that was 17 or older.

