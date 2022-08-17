WVU to receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia.

The funding is part of a $2 million announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The other $1 million will be awarded to Boone Memorial Hospital.

The Rural Communities Opioid Response Program provides critical funding to rural health organizations to address and prevent substance use disorder.

“Every West Virginian has been impacted by the drug epidemic that continues to ravage our state,” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said. “Combatting this heartbreaking epidemic continues to be a top priority of mine, and I am pleased HHS is investing in Boone Memorial Hospital and West Virginia University as they continue to offer these essential healthcare services.”

“In our battle against the addiction crisis, we must continue to connect West Virginia’s substance use and prevention organizations with the resources they need,” U.S. Senator Capito said. “This funding announced today for Boone Memorial Hospital and WVU is welcome news, as it can help create healthier and safer communities. The opioid epidemic has touched all of us in one way or another, and I will continue to advocate for the support our local leaders need to pursue solutions that will help West Virginians struggling with addiction get the help they need.”

