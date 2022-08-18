Arts and entertainment events happening August 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio and Lyndsay Dennis join Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Ongoing
- Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.- Sun. 12-5 pm until Sept 4
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
- Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
- The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17
- Virginia Killigan Mixed Media Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of August. Mon-Fri. 9 am-3 pm
Thursday, August 18th
- An Evening with Dr. Leslie Elliot at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 6:30 pm
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “Band of Brothers” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
- “Vocal Point” at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm
- 3rd Thursday Talk: Prehistoric Artifacts Found at the Clarks Site at the Castle, Thurs. 7-8 pm
Friday, August 19th
- Parkersburg Homecoming in Downtown PKB, All Day Fri.-Sat.
- BB2 Makerspace 10 Year Celebration at The Marietta Shrine Club, Fri. 5-9 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “Fifth Street Jazz” at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm
- “Everclear” at The Adelphia, Fri. 7 pm
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Actors Guild, Fri.-Sat. 8 pm, Sun. 2:30 pm
Saturday, August 20th
- Reflections of the Putnam Daughters During an Afternoon Tea at The Blennerhassett Island, Sat. 8 am-1:30 pm
- Nitty Gritty Series at Campus Martius Museum, Sat. 10 am
- True Crime Book Club at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 1-2 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “RB3″ at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30-9:30 pm
- “Audio Cide” and “Black Sasquatch” at The Dils Center, Sat. 7 pm
- Don Kesterson Class of 72 History at The Parkersburg Art Center, Sat. 7 pm
- 90′s Throwback at The Adelphia, Sat. 9 pm
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.