August is National Breastfeeding Month

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

August is national breastfeeding awareness month.

The special Supplemental Nutrition Program for women, infants, and children hosted an event at the Parkersburg City Park.

According to the breast feeding program coordinator for WIC… the event was to bring awareness and inform the community on what resources and support are available.

Other community groups were in attendance to help give information and resources.

Rachelle Hill… a lactation consultant at Camden Clark Medical Hospital… said today’s event is helpful for anyone involved in a baby’s life.

Hill said it creates a better understanding of what resources are available for expecting and new moms.

“This event is awesome for the community not just for specifically breastfeeding but to know what resources are available. Some people come to the hospital just to have a baby. You don’t prepare for nutrition, and the hardness of breastfeeding, and support of what’s available because they don’t know or didn’t have that resource available to them.”

At the different booths visitors could get information, make appointments, get some free products.

Other community partners at the event included Children’s Home Society, Aetna, Unicare, The Health Plan, Smiles for Life, West Virginia Health Check, Birth to Three, Right From The Start, and Choices.

