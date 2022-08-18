Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds

WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.
WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.(Sean Pavone via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic.

But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state.

WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this year.

The personal finance website compared 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. Those categories included the cost of living, job opportunities, education quality and safety.

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts was the No. 1 overall state, closely followed by New Jersey and New York. Idaho and Virginia rounded out the report’s top five.

Adam McCann, a financial writer with WalletHub, shared that Mississippi was ranked the lowest on the report, coming in at No. 50 overall. Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five states.

Some other key findings in the report were Iowa and Nebraska had the lowest housing costs in the country, while California and Hawaii had some of the highest prices.

Maine was found to have the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents. New Hampshire had the lowest share of residents living in poverty, while South Dakota was said to have the shortest average commute time.

The entire WalletHub report can be found here.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

Latest News

FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
3 charged in 2018 killing of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger
Community shows support during National Breastfeeding Month.
WTAP News @ 6 - Community supports National Breastfeeding Month
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Drivers can expect road closures ahead of Parkersburg Homecoming festivities.
WTAP News @ 5 - Road closures expected ahead of Homecoming festivities
Concerned citizens will hold a meeting about the proposed injection well in Little Hocking.
WTAP News @ 6 - Injection Wells Meeting