Concerned locals will hold a public meeting over a proposed injection well

The meeting will be held at Freedom Gate Church in Marietta.
The meeting will be held at Freedom Gate Church in Marietta.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Concerned locals will hold a meeting regarding a proposed injection well in Little Hocking.

The public will meet on Monday at Marietta’s Freedom Gate Church in a search for clarity.

Organizer Glenn Newman said the majority of concerns are about how close the site would be to a water well and the dangers it could pose to drinking water.

The meeting is a response to a previous public meeting hosted by the ODNR Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management. Newman said officials listened to comments but would not answer questions. He is aware of some attendees who spoke out getting answers back via email but knows not everyone did.

“After a couple of weeks I thought no one understands what’s happening down there. I don’t know whether they authorized the well to be drilled, whether they said no it couldn’t be drilled - I have no idea,” he said.

At least one person who got an email response will be there and Newman hopes that other people who got emails will come with their emails as well.

Newman added that local oil and gas producers suing the state over injection wells will be there too.

The meeting will be held at 7 PM.

