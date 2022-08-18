Drivers may experience delays as Parkersburg Homecoming comes to Downtown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This weekend is the Parkersburg Homecoming.

If you are driving in the downtown area or plan to watch any of the events you may experience some road closures or delays.

The two day festival takes place primarily in the downtown area; however, Saturday’s events will be taking place throughout town.

On Saturday morning we will see the annual half marathon and two mile race.

Saturday afternoon will have the Homecoming Parade starting by Parkersburg High School and traveling to the downtown area.

These events will cause delays and closures for those wanting to watch or traveling in the downtown area.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the closures and delays will be the similar if not exactly the same as it has been for the past 30 years. He said to be aware of these delays if you plan on going out Saturday morning.

“If you have business to attend to or somewhere to be on Saturday, i would just suggest leaving significantly earlier because that’s the day that we look out for the safety of the runners and the people participating in the half marathon.”

Chief Board explained that to keep everyone involved in the races safe, officers will be at most intersections downtown, south side, and others areas on the race path.

