Football Frenzy First Look: Frontier Cougars

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Frontier Cougars come in to the 2022 football season with a reason to have high expectations.

The Cougars have made the Ohio Division VII playoffs for three seasons in a row, despite only going to the playoffs five times in school history.

In order to make it a fourth straight playoff appearance, the Cougars will have to replace key production from previous seniors, but the team believes they have the pieces to be able to replicate that production.

The Cougars open up their 2022 campaign on August 18 against the Bridgeport Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.