Lake Superior Splendor -- Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth, MI (WTAP) - This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog about the Holiday Vacations trip “Lake Superior Splendor” and does not reflect the opinion of the TV station nor Holiday Vacations.

It’s time for us a leave the Murray Hotel and depart Mackinac Island via the Star Line.

Once more, my neck is spasming, and it has become noticeable to our other guests. One by one, the all offer some Motrin, Tylenol extra strength, a hot patch, Icy/Hot, and other cures from their packs. It’s really nice to see them offer so much help, when I’m in such difficulty getting around, unable to turn my head freely. As I’m not sure what caused this, I’m not sure which cure to try, but settle on some extra strength Tylenol and Icy/Hot cream. Not sure which one works, but I see some improvement once we are on the road, and as I shut my eyes for a few minutes that turns into better than an half hour nap.

I conclude that it is my 6 ft 2 inch frame trying to ride in airplanes, buses and sling three tote bags over my shoulder that has triggered this spasm of my neck. I resolve to reduce my load and not carry a laptop next time to improve my odds. But, I am still guessing, as I write these words.

We travel down I-75 after snapping another group photo at a small city park in Mackinaw City with the bridge in the background. I am amazed at how many of the names of the towns and highways come back to me, as it’s been more than 40 years since I have lived in this state. It’s hard to keep from sharing memories and impressions with my fellow travelers.

After a few hours, we arrive at the Bavarian town of Frankenmuth, home of a wonderful chicken dinner. We stop to shop in the Zehnder’s Christmas store and many of us buy Xmas ornaments and more.

Later, we board a sternwheeler on the Cass River for an hour cruise up stream, enjoying the sights and sounds of the guided tour. It has warmed up in lower Michigan, and I’m glad I’m not carrying my jacket any more.

We return to Bronner’s for our Chicken Dinner, but first experience a wine tasting treat. Most of us sip the small amounts of wine offered, but a few of our number decline, not interested or non-drinkers. After 3 selections and some crackers and excellent cheese, we retire outside for the 6pm Glockenspiel performance of “The Pied Piper of Hamlin.” I am feeling quite good now, either from the Tylenol or the wine, so I assist the tour director give a little recap of the Grimm’s Fairy Tale. Our group enjoys the brief recitation, and we sit, looking up at the performance of the mechanical figures.

It was a mistake to crane my neck up , as I begin to stiffen up again.

We enter the restaurant and are treated to a full course meal, complete with accordion music, waiters and waitresses in full Bavarian costumes. We are all delighted with the ample meal and sit chatting about our trip. My stiffness continues and I must stand to try to improve my neck. Many guests notice and I resolve to walk to a drug store when we check into our hotel. Our bags are waiting for us there already. (It’s a plus for Holiday Vacations that once you check your big bag, you need never carry it again. It is transported and delivered to your room daily.)

Again, many of our guests offer Advil, Motrin, or other pain killing meds, and I thank them all for their generosity. My wife and I walk the two blocks to the drug store and buy more extra strength Tylenol. The clerk reacts to our two matching t-shirts that we have from the Surry House back on Mackinac Island. I had forgotten that we were wearing them.

Upon returning to the room, I take a few tablets and lay down for a rest. I wake a half hour later with no stiffness in the neck and proceed to write my blog entries. I am two days behind. As it passes midnight, my neck stiffens up again and I must stop now to post these and get some sleep.

Tomorrow starts the final day as we motor to Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village, one of my wife’s favorite locations. We are looking forward to it, and must be fresh.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.