Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison

FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger.(AP Photo/U.S. Marshals Service, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison.

The Justice Department announced the charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon on Thursday.

The charges against come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing.

The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where he had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.

For previous coverage from WSAZ:

James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s death being investigated as homicide

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

Latest News

Community shows support during National Breastfeeding Month.
WTAP News @ 6 - Community supports National Breastfeeding Month
Drivers can expect road closures ahead of Parkersburg Homecoming festivities.
WTAP News @ 5 - Road closures expected ahead of Homecoming festivities
Concerned citizens will hold a meeting about the proposed injection well in Little Hocking.
WTAP News @ 6 - Injection Wells Meeting
Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Corra
Pride of Williamstown continues growing and improving under Jed Corra
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year
Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year