Netflix debuts trailer for new ‘Addams Family’ series ‘Wednesday’

The trailer for "Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Addams family is back, thanks to a new Netflix series by director Tim Burton.

The trailer for “Wednesday,” starring the goth-like teenage daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams, was just released.

It shows Wednesday Addams attending a school called Nevermore Academy, where she uses her psychic abilities to stir up some trouble.

The role of Wednesday is played by “You” star Jenna Ortega. The show also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez.

Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990′s “Addams Family” films, is also set to appear in the series.

The series features eight episodes and will be released in the fall.

