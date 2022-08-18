Ohio University to name football field after longtime coach Frank Solich

FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Pittsburgh, in this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo. Ohio coach Frank Solich is retiring after leading the program through 16 seasons of unprecedented success to “focus on his health,” the school said Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The school announced that Solich was stepping down less than two months before the start of the season and his 77th birthday. Offensive coordinator Tim Albin was promoted to head coach. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
ATHENS, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release, the Ohio University Board of Trustees approved the naming of the football field in Peden Stadium for former head coach Frank Solich, the winningest coach in the history of the Mid-American Conference.

Coach Solich coached the Bobcats football team from 2005 to 2021, compiling a record of 115 wins and 82 losses, transforming the program into what it is today.

With Solich as head coach, the team made 11 bowl appearances, winning five, and was the MAC East Champion in 2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016.

The field will carry the name Frank Solich Field beginning with the first home football game on September 3 against Florida Atlantic University.

The formal dedication of the field in honor of Solich will take place during the October 22 home football game against Northern Illinois University.

