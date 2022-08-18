Police: Daycare worker arrested for inappropriate, violent behavior towards children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A South Carolina daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a witness reported inappropriate, sometimes violent behavior towards children.

The Horry County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Megan Nicole Sallee Wednesday and charged her with unlawful conduct toward a child, according to WMBF.

The report gathered by the Horry County Police Department says on July 12, a witness saw Sallee leave two children in bouncy seats for half a day, far longer than the Kidzone Day Care permits, causing bruising to their backs.

The warrant states on July 15, while working at the Kidzone Day Care, Sallee violently shook the crib the victim was in, causing the child to hit his head against the crib railing. It also states Sallee pushed the child down in the crib, causing the child’s head to slam into the crib rails.

The report stated Sallee also put a blanket over the child’s head several times.

According to the report, these incidents happened throughout the day while the child was in Sallee’s care.

Signs your child may be experiencing abuse at daycare, according to Stanford Medicine.

Kidzone Day Care said it had closed the business in late July and that the space had been taken over by The Learning Station. According to WMBF, the two businesses are not connected, and The Learning Station said it never employed Sallee.

The Learning Station released the following statement to WMBF:

“Our team at The Learning Station is saddened to hear of a child care worker being arrested. This is a serious and unfortunate incident. We would like it to be clear that Kidzone is no longer in existence and is not our program. Kidzone Child Care Center was run by different owners under a different license numbers. We purchased the real estate upon closing of their center and reopened as The Learning Station on July 25, 2022.”

Sallee remains in jail with a bond set at $10,000.

