Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County lost his life during a crash on Thursday morning on State Route 93.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Ethan Cole Fout, 19, of McArthur, Ohio, crashed around 5:45 a.m.

Highway Patrol reports Fout drove off the right side of the road a half mile north of milepost one in Washington Township, Hocking County.

Troopers say when Fout attempted to re-enter the roadway, he over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the road, hitting a tree.

Troopers reported Fout was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup truck.

Fout was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

The patrol was assisted on scene by the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Fire Department, Washington Township Fire Department, and the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
The Sandusky Police Department reports two 32-year-olds have been arrested on public indecency...
Police: 32-year-old man, woman arrested for having sex on amusement park ride
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
Vehicle fire on southbound on I-79 in Marion County
New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man
One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge

Latest News

WIC hosts resource and information event at Parkersburg City Park for National Breastfeeding...
August is National Breastfeeding Month
FILE - Ohio head coach Frank Solich watches along the sideline as his team plays against...
Ohio University to name football field after longtime coach Frank Solich
As homecoming events start, drivers may experience delays and road closure to keep participants...
Drivers may experience delays as Parkersburg Homecoming comes to Downtown
WTAP Daybreak - Meet the New Executive Director of Artsbridge
WTAP Daybreak - Meet the New Executive Director of Artsbridge
Arts and entertainment events happening August 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley