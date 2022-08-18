Wood Co. Schools is back open for a new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “First day of school, especially here at Wood County Schools, has been so exciting today,” says Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis. “It’s been great to see the students arrive. Teachers are happy, principals have been out greeting students. The atmosphere here is just amazing.”

School is back in session in Wood County.

Members of the Wood County Schools Board of Education were all hands on deck to provide a smooth transition for teachers and students.

“We truly want to make sure that – especially the board and superintendent – that we’re out there supporting all of our employees. And giving them kudos for the great work they’re doing,” says Wood County schools Board of Education president, Justin Raber.

To make school more enjoyable to younger students, the elementary schools came together to create themes for back-to-school

Such as dinosaurs at Fairplains Elementary, “Under the Sea” at Lubeck Elementary and “Where’s Waldo?” at Madison Elementary.

“So, at open house, we gave them their little Waldo glasses. And we gave them a book and we told them they had to wear their glasses to find Waldo,” says Madison Elementary School principal, Valissa Porter. “And we talked about how in starting a new year sometimes people like to disguise themselves. But we want them to also be themselves and be able to stand out. And be proud of who they are.”

Willis says that there are many new projects and additions for this school year that she’s excited about.

Such as the construction of universal playgrounds and the new windows in the school buildings.

Willis is most excited though about her first year as superintendent of Wood County Schools.

“This year’s very special for me. I’ve worked in Wood County for a number of years. Walking around today and just seeing the hard work that happened over this summer to make our buildings ready for students,” says Willis. “It’s just so exciting. I’m just so proud of all the employees in Wood County Schools.”

