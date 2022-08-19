Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete.

After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete.

Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment that had built up over the last time they did this process.

“Yeah, it’s great to have the sediment removed from the lake and have the channel open. It’s like day and night compared to what it was before. So now, we have a nice deep channel that all the boaters can access the lake without worrying about dragging their motor or boat at the bottom.

And now, those who want to use the lake for fishing -- whether it be from the piers or their boat -- can go out and use it more effectively.

“This lake gets used a lot. There’s lots of people that fish, they bring out their kayaks, their Jon boats. And it’s a wonderful lake. But this makes a difference to Mountwood, the commission knows that people were talking about how difficult it was to launch a boat. The Mountwood Park board understood how it was critical we do this. And so, we’re excited we are able to get it done and in time for the Fall fishing season

A significant amount of funds for the project were provided by Wood County Commissions with $148 thousand being put into this from the group.

Cross says the project cost a total of $165 to 170 thousand from additional costs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.