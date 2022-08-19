Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished

Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished
Dredging at Mountwood Park is finished(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The dredging at Mountwood Park’s lake is complete.

After over two weeks, and being delayed a few more days because of the rain, the dredging process is complete.

Wood County parks director, Jeremy Cross says that the dredging got rid of tons of sediment that had built up over the last time they did this process.

“Yeah, it’s great to have the sediment removed from the lake and have the channel open. It’s like day and night compared to what it was before. So now, we have a nice deep channel that all the boaters can access the lake without worrying about dragging their motor or boat at the bottom.

And now, those who want to use the lake for fishing -- whether it be from the piers or their boat -- can go out and use it more effectively.

“This lake gets used a lot. There’s lots of people that fish, they bring out their kayaks, their Jon boats. And it’s a wonderful lake. But this makes a difference to Mountwood, the commission knows that people were talking about how difficult it was to launch a boat. The Mountwood Park board understood how it was critical we do this. And so, we’re excited we are able to get it done and in time for the Fall fishing season

A significant amount of funds for the project were provided by Wood County Commissions with $148 thousand being put into this from the group.

Cross says the project cost a total of $165 to 170 thousand from additional costs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams on the run
UPDATE: Police locate and arrest man that escaped from Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre campus
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge closed indefinitely
Teen driver dies after losing control of truck, hitting tree
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Mafia hitman among 3 charged with killing man in W.Va. prison
Parkersburg Homecoming is coming up this weekend.
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg Metallica scholarship students get first-hand concert experience
WVU-Parkersburg Metallica scholarship students get first-hand concert experience
Two volunteers have spent over 30 years with the Parkersburg Homecoming
This is Home: The spirit of Homecoming
Marietta college welcomes new freshman
Marietta College welcomes new freshman
A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.
Man charged with 1995 Washington County murder is back in jail; bond raised to $2 million