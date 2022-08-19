Hocking County accident under investigation
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County.
It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18.
Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck driving in the westbound lanes.
Investigators said after the initial crash several other cars hit debris in the roadway.
A passenger in Harris’ car was seriously injured and flown to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
Troopers continue investigating the cause of the crash.
