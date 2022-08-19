Lake Superior Splendor-- Greenfield Village

DEARBORN, MI (WTAP) -This is my personal blog about the Holiday Vacations trip “Lake Superior Splendor”, and does not represent the opinions of the TV Station nor Holiday Vacations.

We’re pretty far down the chain of Great Lakes now, and visiting Greenfield Village and the Henry Ford Museum. This is our last big day with a pair of great features.

We depart Frankenmuth after a great night on a large king-sized bed. I have taken some extra strength Tylenol in the hopes of keeping any neck spasms at bay, and it seems to be working!

We arrive in Dearborn after negotiating the freeways in the Detroit Metro area about 10 a.m. The signs and names all seem so familiar as we lived in this metro area for at least 8 years in the 1980s. A lot has changed however, including new highways and continual expansion in the motor city.

Our tour director is intimately acquainted with the Henry Ford Museum, as she freelance tour guides for the museum in her off time. She encourages us to visit the Greenfield Village (no relation) in the morning before the heat builds to 85 in the afternoon. We take her advice and head for Thomas Edison’s Menlo Park workshop and laboratory. We find the village of antique structures has been reshuffled a bit, and many of the dirt streets are now paved, with an optional Model T car ride operating throughout the village. It is ringed by a steam locomotive train track. However the old sternwheel boat that circled in Shuanny Logoon has been removed.

I recall as a lad making family visits to the Village and following the numbered building around the area until arriving at the Swanny Lagoon, about #30 or so, and then giving up as the rest of the buildings were all industrial in nature. All that has changed in the 1980s and 90s. We visit the Nathanial Hawthorn house, the Cartier swiss chalet. and the southern slavery house. We board the train and ride around to the Taste of History café for a very expensive cafeteria meal.

Then we walk quickly back to the Henry Ford Museum in time to join up with the group for a personal guided tour by our Tour Director Nancy. We see the presidential motorcades, the early airliners, cars, innovations and displays. Some seem familiar, as they are permanent displays, but a few are new, including the Rosa Parks bus display.

This is a special exhibit that cost $450,000 to import and restore from Alabama. It is immaculate, recreating the bus where Rosa Parks made her famous stand and began the end of segregation in this country. The docent presenter is very well versed and explains to the small crowd that has entered the bus how the vehicle was segregated by race, and how the blacks were (BY LAW) required to vacate front seats for Whites.

It makes perfect sense as he explains it, and then plays an audio retelling by Rosa Parks herself of how it went down. She was fined $10 and $4 court costs after a night in jail. That represents better than a month’s wages at the time. It’s a moving tale, and highlighted by photos of where the deteriorating bus was found, and when President Obama came to sit in the empty display, one seat behind her, out of respect. It’s a moving moment.

We finish our tour and return to our Dearborn hotel to freshen up and assemble for the farewell dinner. Everyone is in good spirits after the exhausting day in the heat, and we enjoy our final dinner together. 36 travelers will go there separate ways back home, and 22 our our local MOV guests will accompany us from Detroit Metro to Pittsburgh and then motor back to Marietta and Parkersburg. Addresses are exchanged and pictures are promised as last hugs are exchanged.

Now, as we repack our bags for the return trip, we reflect on all the things we have seen, and dream of new trips to be taken. A short list of suggestions has been made for trips both inside the US and a few more exotic outside next year. We can only hope to be invited back again for another successful trip next year.

