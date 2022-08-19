Man charged with 1995 murder is back in jail

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man charged in a 1995 Washington County murder case was back in court Friday.

Scott Hickman is back in jail for violating bond orders and tampering with his monitoring device, according to Chief Deputy Mark Warden.

Hickman was indicted on four counts of aggravated murder and two counts of murder last year. This is in connection with the death of a mother and her 17 month old son.

Prosecutors accused Hickman of killing them then setting a fire to cover up his tracks.

Hickman’s bond was reduced last April but was raised back to the original amount Friday, according to Warden. That’s $2 million dollars. $1 million for each victim.

The jury trial is scheduled for February of 2023.

For background information on the case, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.